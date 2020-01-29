Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

