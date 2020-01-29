Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after acquiring an additional 330,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 342,918 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

