Strs Ohio Has $4.99 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,613. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

