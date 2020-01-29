Strs Ohio Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 3,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

