Strs Ohio Purchases 12,539 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $72.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

