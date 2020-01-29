Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 2,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,279. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

