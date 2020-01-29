Strs Ohio Sells 13,100 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Integer worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

