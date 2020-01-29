Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $248.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.29. 552,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44. Stryker has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 85.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

