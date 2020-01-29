Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Studio City International Holdings Limited provides cinematically-themed, gaming, retail and entertainment resort services. Studio City International Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Studio City International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

MSC opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Studio City International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

