Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

SPH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 242,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

