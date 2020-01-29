Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,713 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 390,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,939. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.