Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $614,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 76,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

