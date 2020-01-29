Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 390 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.