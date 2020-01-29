Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $321.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

