SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.61. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,399 shares changing hands.

SPCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SuperCom worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.