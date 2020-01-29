Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWDBY. Redburn Partners cut Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SWDBY traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 43,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

