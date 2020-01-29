Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,866. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

