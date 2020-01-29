SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 1.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,780,000 after acquiring an additional 280,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 627,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.