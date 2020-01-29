T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 27,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,317. The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.