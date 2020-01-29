TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Piper Sandler

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

