Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Jan 29th, 2020

Shares of Talisman Mining Ltd. (ASX:TLM) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 172,110 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 201,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.09.

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, copper-gold, gold, and nickel. It holds 100% interests in the Sinclair nickel project covering a tenement package of 290 square kilometers situated in southern portion of the Agnew-Wiluna Greenstone belt; and the Lachlan copper gold project consisting of 13 separate and contiguous tenements and tenement applications over a strike extent of approximately 160 kilometers located in Lachlan Orogen, New South Wales.

