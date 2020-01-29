Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.96-2.04 for the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 1,791,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

