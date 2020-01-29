Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.50

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tate & Lyle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

