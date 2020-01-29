Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.64.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.18. 582,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.39. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$54.61 and a 52 week high of C$73.45.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9599996 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

