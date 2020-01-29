TCF Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

TCF Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

NYSE:TCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,773. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCF. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

