TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 895 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 202,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,191. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.