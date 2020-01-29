TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 329.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.05.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $301.13. The company had a trading volume of 733,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $316.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average of $249.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

