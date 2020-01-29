TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 348,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,331. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.