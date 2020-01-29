TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1,112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $885.07 and a one year high of $1,131.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,084.95.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

