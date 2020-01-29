TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

HYD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,700. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

In related news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

