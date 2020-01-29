TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 152,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. 134,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,802. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $81.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

