TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

WMB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 493,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 162.81, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

