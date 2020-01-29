TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Dover by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,896. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

