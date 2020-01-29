TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. 1,314,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.