TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85-13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.04 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

TEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. 2,698,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.85.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

