TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.95-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85-13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.04 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. 2,710,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

