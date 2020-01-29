TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

TEL opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.85.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

