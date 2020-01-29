Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Teekay Lng Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teekay Lng Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

