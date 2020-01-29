Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $380.53 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $218.21 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.02 and a 200-day moving average of $326.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

