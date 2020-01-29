Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.50.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $380.53 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $218.21 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

