Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.94

Shares of Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $162.94 and traded as low as $154.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 84,093 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

