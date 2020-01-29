Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Down 5.3%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.41, approximately 2,459,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,155,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $4,133,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $2,542,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 451.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

