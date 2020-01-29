Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.36. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

