Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Sells $733,041.27 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TER traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,437. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 106.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

