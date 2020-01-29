Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 76,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,388. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

