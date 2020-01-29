Thar Token (THAR) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market cap of $106,017.00 and approximately $569.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005028 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006186 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000482 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

