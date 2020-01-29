The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $34.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 681,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

