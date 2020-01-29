The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

