theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Down 14%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO)’s stock price fell 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, 26,367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 34,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

