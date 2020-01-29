THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), approximately 131,746 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 68,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.18 ($0.23).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

THID POIN/NPV VTG Company Profile (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

